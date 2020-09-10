1/
Arthur Irlando
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irlando, Arthur
"Art"
03/10/1928 - 08/29/2020

Arthur "Art" Irlando, 92, of Lakewood, CO, passed away on August 29, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Art was born in San Luis, CO. to John and Lucy on March 10, 1928. He went to high school at Cathedral High School and graduated in 1945. He went on to Serve in The United States Navy June 1945 to June 1946. He worked as a Counselor for State of Colorado Lookout Mountain School for Boys for 30 years. He enjoyed Boxing, Coaching Boxing. Horse racing. He was 1948 Golden Gloves Champion and was involved in Knights of Columbus.
Art is survived by his sons, Art, Mike, John, Dave Steve, Robert, daughter Paula., 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma, brother William Irlando, sister Sylvia Baker, son Kennedy Roncoli.
Funeral services will be held in Denver at a later date, please check the Archdiocese website for updated service details. www.cfcscolorado.org
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO null
(303)425-9511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved