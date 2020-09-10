Irlando, Arthur
"Art"
03/10/1928 - 08/29/2020
Arthur "Art" Irlando, 92, of Lakewood, CO, passed away on August 29, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Art was born in San Luis, CO. to John and Lucy on March 10, 1928. He went to high school at Cathedral High School and graduated in 1945. He went on to Serve in The United States Navy June 1945 to June 1946. He worked as a Counselor for State of Colorado Lookout Mountain School for Boys for 30 years. He enjoyed Boxing, Coaching Boxing. Horse racing. He was 1948 Golden Gloves Champion and was involved in Knights of Columbus.
Art is survived by his sons, Art, Mike, John, Dave Steve, Robert, daughter Paula., 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma, brother William Irlando, sister Sylvia Baker, son Kennedy Roncoli.
Funeral services will be held in Denver at a later date, please check the Archdiocese website for updated service details. www.cfcscolorado.org
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
