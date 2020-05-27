Arthur Jay Pressler
1946 - 2020
PRESSLER, ARTHUR JAY
8/27/1946 - 5/23/2020

Arthur J. Pressler, 73, of Aurora, Colorado, died suddenly on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born in NYC on August 27, 1946. Art grew up in Roslyn, NY, graduating in 1964 from Roslyn HS. He attended college, was a business owner and for many years worked in the automobile and mortgage industries.
Arthur married Josette Christie on January 30, 1976. Art and Josette lived in Westfield, NJ prior to moving to Colorado in 1979 where they raised their 3 children: Jason S. Pressler, Reed A. Pressler (Jessie Bergen) and Michele J. Pressler. Art had a close relationship and influence with many of his children's friends. Also survived by his sister, Alison Rostholder, and his best friend Peter Gach.
He loved to ride his motorcycle, explore the mountains, state and national parks and was an avid reader. Fun times with many trips to the Jersey shore to see family, skiing, fishing and many camping trips with family and friends.
Art will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations may be made to:
National Park Foundation: nationalparks.org
Aurora Public Library




Published in Denver Post from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
