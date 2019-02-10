Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
(303) 771-4636
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Smoky Hill Vineyard Church
Centennial, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Knaub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Knaub


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Knaub Obituary
Arthur William "Bill" Knaub, 80, of Aurora, CO, passed away December 15, 2018. He was born in Michigan on 4/25/1938. He was married to Janet A. LaFond. Together, they shared 58 wonderful years of marriage. Bill had a career as a salesman for hotel and restaurant supplies. He had a passion for golfing, hunting, and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Janet Knaub, 2 children, 3 grandchildren, and his siblings. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00AM, at Smoky Hill Vineyard Church in Centennial, CO. A Reception will follow.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.