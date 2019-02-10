|
|
Arthur William "Bill" Knaub, 80, of Aurora, CO, passed away December 15, 2018. He was born in Michigan on 4/25/1938. He was married to Janet A. LaFond. Together, they shared 58 wonderful years of marriage. Bill had a career as a salesman for hotel and restaurant supplies. He had a passion for golfing, hunting, and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Janet Knaub, 2 children, 3 grandchildren, and his siblings. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00AM, at Smoky Hill Vineyard Church in Centennial, CO. A Reception will follow.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 10, 2019