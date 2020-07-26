1/
Arthur Papenfus
1930 - 2020
Papenfus, Arthur
June 21, 1930 - July, 22, 2020

The family of Arthur C. Papenfus Jr. is saddened to report his passing on July 22, 2020. Art celebrated his 90th birthday Father's Day June 21st earlier this year. Art, also known as "Mr P" or "Happy Pappy" to multiple generations of Golden High students, was born in 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur C. Papenfus and Estelle Ciehanowicz. He attended Bayview High School in Milwaukee, WI and received a B.S. in biology from the University of Milwaukee.
Following graduation, Art trained with the 10th Mountain Division and served with the Counter Intelligence Corps stationed in Gratz, Austria. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the United States and worked for the US Forest Service in Northern Idaho to help pay for a Master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO.
In 1956, Art returned to Milwaukee and married Esther Naujock, his wife of 64 years. Art and Esther moved to Colorado and eventually settled in Golden where Art taught biology at Golden High School for more than 30 years. During his tenure at Golden High, he helped coach the football program, track teams, led many key club camping trips, and dreamt up adventures in Colorado and beyond. A lover of nature, teacher to many, and friend to all, Art is survived by his wife; Esther, children; Kurt (Joanne) Papenfus, Janet (David) Brull, and Erich Papenfus, and four grandchildren, Andrew and Stephan Papenfus and Gabe and Amelia Brull. A private graveside service will be held on Tues. July 28, 2020, at the Golden Cemetery. As soon as the COVID-19 crisis is over we will have a celebration of Mr. P's life and we will let you all know. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Golden Kiwanis Club Foundation: Art Papenfus Scholarship Fund at PO Box 562, Golden, CO 80402.




Published in Denver Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
Golden Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 25, 2020
I have so many memories of Art during the Foothills Art Center years.He made the best strudels and he loved when I told him that! My sympathy to my dear friend Esther and the kids and grandkids.
Cathy Stiers
Friend
July 25, 2020
Kurt, sending sympathy and prayers to you and your family .

Mr. P was an unforgettable person and teacher. He is fondly remembered by all of us GHS graduates.

Wishing you peace and comfort and this difficult time.

Mary Beth Hebert-Amelon
Mary Beth Hebert-Amelon
Friend
