Papenfus, ArthurJune 21, 1930 - July, 22, 2020The family of Arthur C. Papenfus Jr. is saddened to report his passing on July 22, 2020. Art celebrated his 90th birthday Father's Day June 21st earlier this year. Art, also known as "Mr P" or "Happy Pappy" to multiple generations of Golden High students, was born in 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur C. Papenfus and Estelle Ciehanowicz. He attended Bayview High School in Milwaukee, WI and received a B.S. in biology from the University of Milwaukee.Following graduation, Art trained with the 10th Mountain Division and served with the Counter Intelligence Corps stationed in Gratz, Austria. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the United States and worked for the US Forest Service in Northern Idaho to help pay for a Master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO.In 1956, Art returned to Milwaukee and married Esther Naujock, his wife of 64 years. Art and Esther moved to Colorado and eventually settled in Golden where Art taught biology at Golden High School for more than 30 years. During his tenure at Golden High, he helped coach the football program, track teams, led many key club camping trips, and dreamt up adventures in Colorado and beyond. A lover of nature, teacher to many, and friend to all, Art is survived by his wife; Esther, children; Kurt (Joanne) Papenfus, Janet (David) Brull, and Erich Papenfus, and four grandchildren, Andrew and Stephan Papenfus and Gabe and Amelia Brull. A private graveside service will be held on Tues. July 28, 2020, at the Golden Cemetery. As soon as the COVID-19 crisis is over we will have a celebration of Mr. P's life and we will let you all know. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Golden Kiwanis Club Foundation: Art Papenfus Scholarship Fund at PO Box 562, Golden, CO 80402.