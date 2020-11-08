1/1
Arthur "Dale" Robinson
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Robinson, Arthur "Dale"
08/17/1951 - 11/03/2020

Arthur "Dale" Robinson of Denver and Arvada, beloved brother and friend, left this earth after a long battle with COPD. He is survived by siblings, Edward (Ellen) and Rosanne, his life-partner Dawn Curry and best friends Scott and Joey Regan. Dale was a very humble, benevolent man who befriended and assisted people throughout his entire life. He lead with an open heart and had a tremendous capacity for empathy while cheering the underdog. He related with kindness and generosity toward all people regardless of their walk of life. Dale's sense of humor and compassion were his strongest attributes. Additionally, Dale was an accomplished athlete, well known by peers throughout the region for his baseball and fast-pitch softball abilities. He also treasured free time by fishing in South Park and various other "secret" spots. At Dale's request, no service will be held and he will be returned to his favorite mountain waters. Please smile at having known Dale and hold his memory as a blessing forever. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital or your charity of choice.


Published in Denver Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
