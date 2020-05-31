Aurora Gonzales
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aurora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gonzales, Aurora
April 25, 1942 - May 18, 2020

The Children of Aurora "Bowie" Gonzales, Michael, Michelle, & Cruz (Judith) announce with great sadness the loss of their most beloved mother, who entered into eternal life on May 18, 2020.

She was the most spitfire, tough, strong, giving, loyal and resilient. as her grand-children described Chantel, Michael, Miranda Gonzales, Shayne, Christopher (Kimberley) Padilla and Jordan Gonzales. Her Great Grandchildren were her world Shayne Padilla, and Willow Peterson.

Mom, preceded in death with her husband Michael N. Gonzales, her Grand-Daughter's Shayne A. Padilla, & Willow Peterson, her parents Crescencio Sr., & Modesta Castandea, and Siblings Crescencio Jr. Eva, Greg, Jennie, Frank, Pauline, Bobby, and Gilbert.

She was the beautiful sister of Delores, Josie, and Jessie. Mom had a beautiful life and left wonderful memories for all that knew her.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aspen Mortuary
1350 Simms Street
Lakewood, CO 80401
(303) 232-0985
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved