Gonzales, AuroraApril 25, 1942 - May 18, 2020The Children of Aurora "Bowie" Gonzales, Michael, Michelle, & Cruz (Judith) announce with great sadness the loss of their most beloved mother, who entered into eternal life on May 18, 2020.She was the most spitfire, tough, strong, giving, loyal and resilient. as her grand-children described Chantel, Michael, Miranda Gonzales, Shayne, Christopher (Kimberley) Padilla and Jordan Gonzales. Her Great Grandchildren were her world Shayne Padilla, and Willow Peterson.Mom, preceded in death with her husband Michael N. Gonzales, her Grand-Daughter's Shayne A. Padilla, & Willow Peterson, her parents Crescencio Sr., & Modesta Castandea, and Siblings Crescencio Jr. Eva, Greg, Jennie, Frank, Pauline, Bobby, and Gilbert.She was the beautiful sister of Delores, Josie, and Jessie. Mom had a beautiful life and left wonderful memories for all that knew her.