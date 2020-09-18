BERGMAN, AVRON JAY "AV"
6/16/1945 - 9/14/2020
Avron Jay Bergman passed away September 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Randy; his sons, Aaron Bergman (Cori) and Seth Bergman (Monica); his daughter, Cara Adcox (Kevin); his grandchildren, Kyle (Athena), Alex, Jake, Melanie (Kolton), Rylee, Caleb, Katlyn and Cameron; great-grandson Jace and sisters, Betty and Shelley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Frieda Bergman and his sister, Sandy. Av had an amazing 40-year career working for the International Union of Bakery, Confectionery and Tobacco Workers, Local 26. He served as Business Agent, Business Manager, and lastly President before retirement. Graveside service will be 11AM Monday 9/21 at Elmwood Cemetery in Brighton. Visit www.newcomerdenver.com
