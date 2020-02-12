|
|
Serl, B. JoAnn
4/14/37 - 1/28/20
B. JoAnn (Eastin) Serl raised in Eckley, CO peacefully passed away at the Bunnell residence in Littleton, CO on January 28, 2020.
JoAnn was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Doyle Serl.
She is survived by her children, Vickie (Charlie) Hall of Pueblo, and Tresa (Dave) Bunnell, of Littleton; four grandchildren, Amy Hall (Chris Curtis)Denver, Jared Hall (Jennifer Garbiso-Hall) Greenwood Village, Ashleigh (Kris) Jacks, Greeley, Nicole (Alan) Yelton Littleton and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 at the Ken Caryl Ranch House, 7676 S. Continental Divide Road, Littleton.
Memorials can be made to Suncrest Hospice, 5700 S. Quebec St., Suite 310, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 in JoAnn's name.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 12, 2020