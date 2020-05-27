Baldwin, Brian
January 24, 1931 - May 25, 2020
Brian Eugene Baldwin, 89, of Centennial, CO passed away at Holly Creek Senior Living Community on May 25, 2020.
Brian was born on January 24, 1931 in Schuyler, NE. He grew up in Benedict, NE and then, Molline, IL. Brian attended Northwestern University where he earned a BS ('54) and MS ('55) in mechanical engineering, and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and Sigma Xi Honor Society. He spent his career as an entrepreneur and inventor. His first company, MPL, inc., founded in 1958 in Chicago, IL was a pioneer in development of inexpensive disposable hypodermic needles. In 1975 Brian co-founded Baxa Corporation, originally located in Northbrook, IL. In 1981, he moved with the company to Colorado, where he would live the remainder of his life. Baxa grew in the next 30 years to have over 700 employees, serving hospitals in over 65 countries. Several of his inventions were key to the success of the company, which specialized in the safe handling and preparation of IV and liquid medications. Brian's inventions were recognized for preventing medication errors and saving lives. The company was sold in 2011 to Baxter Healthcare. In 2005, he co-founded Bell Aquaculture in Albany, IN, which was a pioneer in large scale inland/indoor aquaculture, and was sold in 2016. All told, Brian founded more than a dozen companies in his career and was awarded over 36 patents.
In 2005, Brian received an Entrepreneur of the Year Award presented by Ernst and Young and in 2011, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Colorado BioScience Association, an organization he had helped to found. Brian was a long time member of the Chicago and Rocky Mountain YPO chapters.
Brian is survived by his loving wife Ann, of 40 years, children Laura (Pete) Terpenning, Greg (Jenny) Baldwin and Jeff (Debra) Baldwin and his stepson Michael (Kay) Miller, nine grandchildren Esther (Steve) Terpeninng, Jessica Baldwin, Rebecca Terpenning, Rachel(Catherine) Baldwin, Andrew Baldwin, Dalton Baldwin, Rhea Baldwin, Hayden Miller and Isaac Miller, and two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister Marcia Baldwin and his parents, George and Edna Baldwin.
Brian is remembered for his optimism, his kind disposition, and by his deep desire to make a difference in the world. He was never happier than working on a new invention in an engineering lab, or launching a new business. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eleanor Roosevelt Institute at Denver University. https://access.du.edu/s/1150/rd20/interior.aspx?sid=1150&gid=1001&pgid=15068&cid=25965
Published in Denver Post from May 27 to May 29, 2020.