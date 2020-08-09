Barbara Abbott

Abbott, Barbara



Barbara Ellen (Barker) Abbott, age 93, of Anchorage, AK died at home Sunday. Barbara was born in Denver to Anna Mae (Truitt) and Emerson Barker. She married Delbert Pomeroy in Denver in 1949, Delbert died in 1972. In 1975, she married Lincoln Abbott and after her retirement they moved near Ruidoso, NM. Lincoln died in 1994. Barbara received a bachelor's degree in Music and a master's degree in Education. She was an elementary school teacher for over 32 years. Barbara had a passion to share her Christian beliefs. Barbara is survived by her daughters Sharon (Mike) Rayt of Anchorage, AK; Judy (Gary) Dissette of Huntsville, AL; and son, David Pomeroy of Denver; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CRU- Campus Crusade for Christ, PO Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222.





