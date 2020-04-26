Barbara Ann Pettus
Pettus, Barbara Ann Barbara Pettus died peacefully on April 21st, 2020 at Littleton Hospital in the loving presence of her children and the angelic hospital nursing staff. She is survived by her brother John Muhlhausen and his wife Kitza; her children and their spouses Katie Payne (Mark), John Hansen (Becky), Chris Hansen (Gail), and Rick Hansen (Jane), and her 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Pettus and her parents Edward Muhlhausen and Alice Muhlhausen. Bobbie's family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Denver Hospice.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 26, 2020.
