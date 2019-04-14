Home

Barbara Ann Shwayder Goldstein

Barbara Ann Shwayder Goldstein Obituary
Goldstein, Barbara Ann Shwayder

Barbara Ann Shwayder Goldstein passed away on Monday morning, April 1, 2019. She was 94 years old. Born in Denver, Colorado, Barbara was the loved wife of August Goldstein, Jr. who died in October 2006. Barbara and August spent their married lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Barbara will be greatly missed by her surviving children, Melanie Goldstein Johnson and Marsha and Robert Goldstein, and her two grandchildren, Megan and Andrew Goldstein. In earlier years, Barbara was a proud member of Hadassah and the Sisterhood of Temple Israel and loved to play golf and tennis at Meadowbrook Country Club. Barbara was a beautiful and vivacious woman whose favorite things in life, were traveling, and wearing her beautiful, fashionable clothing and extraordinary jewelry. She played the home organ, loved singing and dancing, and even became a good sportswoman on fishing trips with her husband. Afflicted with illness all her life, she still tenaciously made the most of her good moments. Her spirit is now free. God bless you, beloved mother.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019
