Brown, Barbara
Barbara Brown, beloved mother, grandmother, and wife passed away on April 13, 2020.
She was born on May 31, 1934 in Creighton, Missouri, daughter of Alice Irene Barnett and L Price Barnett. She is survived by her children, Cindy Brown of Taos, New Mexico; Steve Brown (Stephanie) of Kailua, Hawaii; Brenda Staab (Michael) of Littleton, Colorado; and her loving grandchildren Joseph Sawyer Jatcko, Weston Price and Amanda Grace Staab, and Benjamin Paul Brown, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Barbara grew up in Creighton and Shawnee Mission, Kansas. She attended Kansas State University where she met Leslie (Les) Paul Brown. They were married for 59 years before his death in 2016.
Barbara worked as a teacher's aide in the Cherry Creek School District and as an administrative clerk for Pulte Mortgage. After retirement, she and Les volunteered as camp hosts at Ridgway State Park. They also volunteered for many years at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Barbara was an active member of the Chapel at Heather Gardens and volunteered at the information desk at the clubhouse.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed being outdoors and camping and hiking in the mountains with her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Porter Hospice at www.rmahf.org (click on donate, then Porter Hospice) or the Denver Museum of Nature and Science at www.dmns.org (click on menu and then donate now.)
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.