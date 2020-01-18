|
|
Edgar, Barbara Marie
May 31, 1939 - January 13, 2020
Barbara Marie Edgar, 80, wife of Thomas B. Edgar, died and entered the presence of the Lord on January 13, 2020 surrounded by her husband and children in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She was born on May 31, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois where she later met and married Tom, her high school sweetheart, and they had four children together. Barb and Tom moved their family to Colorado in 1971 where they had primarily resided in Bailey and Littleton. For many years, they split time between Colorado and Arizona. Barbara was known for her radiant smile, kindness, love for her husband, family, and trust in God.
Barbara is preceded in death by her son, Thomas G. Edgar (2001), and grand-daughter, Brianne Edgar (2018). She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Thomas, and their children, Timothy (Elizabeth) Edgar of Littleton, Susan (Patrick) Smaldone of Denver, Terry (Annette) Edgar of Littleton; their grand-children Ashley Powell, Brandon Gaines, James Edgar, Martin Rios (Faith), Kristin Rios, and their great-grandchildren, Juliette, Chanelle, Miles, Daniel, Bonnie, and Jane.
Services for Barbara will be held at a later date. Please also visit www.horancares.com to view the online obituary and to share condolences and memories of Barbara.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020