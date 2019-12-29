|
|
Hilger, Barbara
Brien
Feb. 24, 1935 - Dec. 2, 2019
Barbara Brien Hilger, daughter of Bancroft Forbush Brien and Kaye Rientges Brien gently passed away days after Thanksgiving after spending one last joyful holiday meal with her loved ones.
Barbara was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, oldest sibling to Susan and James. She attended Albion College before graduating from the University of Michigan with her BA in Education. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Societies.
She lived a life of service and generosity. Her family remembers her as a devoted swim team parent, who organized frequent family camping, cross-country and hiking trips in the local mountains, scaled multiple 14'ners, while maintaining a bountiful garden at home. She worked at Yarbro Drug Store before becoming a medical records coder at Craig Rehabilitation Hospital, a job she held for over 30 years until retirement. She was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church.
Barbara loved being surrounded by her family and friends. She was a doting grandparent to Andrew and Stephen Hilger and Jamie Anne Gallo. She loved visiting her brother Jim and wife Hollis Hall and Jim's children at their Red Lodge, MT ranch and playing cowgirl!
Barbara is pre-deceased by her son Michael B. Hilger, and her sister Susan B. Pennapacker. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Hilger Gallo of Pasadena, CA, her devoted daughter-in-law Jennifer Hilger, of Denver, brother Jim Brien of Red Lodge, MT and her three grandchildren. Barbara's family and large extended family of nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and in-laws will sorely miss her presence, kindness and compassion.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at 2950 S. University Blvd., Denver on Jan. 2nd at 10:30 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Sarcoidosis Network Foundation at www.sarcoid-network.org.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020