Hill, Barbara

9/2/1942 - 11/3/2020



Barbara Jo Hill, 78, died on November 3, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was born in Kanab, UT. In 1957, her family moved to Lakewood, CO where she met her husband Jim who had recently moved from Memphis, TN. They were married in 1962 and remained happily married for 58 years. In addition to Jim, she is survived by her daughters Shelly Renstrom and Kathy Leedy and her sons Mike and John Hill, also, her sisters Gail Merry and Pat Wilber, ten grandchildren and one great grandbaby on the way. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Jeffco Action Center or Grace Covenant Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store