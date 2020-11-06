1/1
Barbara Hill
1942 - 2020
Hill, Barbara
9/2/1942 - 11/3/2020

Barbara Jo Hill, 78, died on November 3, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was born in Kanab, UT. In 1957, her family moved to Lakewood, CO where she met her husband Jim who had recently moved from Memphis, TN. They were married in 1962 and remained happily married for 58 years. In addition to Jim, she is survived by her daughters Shelly Renstrom and Kathy Leedy and her sons Mike and John Hill, also, her sisters Gail Merry and Pat Wilber, ten grandchildren and one great grandbaby on the way. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Jeffco Action Center or Grace Covenant Church.


Published in Denver Post on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

November 5, 2020
To the Hill Family - I am so very sorry for your loss. There isn't a memory from my childhood that doesn't involve Barb or your family. She was warm, caring, generous and always had something good cooking in the kitchen. My thoughts are with you at this difficult time. - Stacey Miller
Stacey Miller
Friend
