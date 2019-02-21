|
|
Behrendsen, Barbara J. (Sparks)
Born January 1, 1932 in Ft. Morgan, CO. Died February 16, 2019 in Broomfield, CO. Survived by husband Darrel J. Behrendsen; children Jay (Robin) Sparks, Linda (Peter) Keohane and Roger (Christine) Sparks; step-children Darrilyn (James) Lewis, Davona (Glen) Roat and many grandchildren an great grandchildren.
Memorial Service 10 a.m., February 25, 2019 at Broomfield Methodist Church (in the chapel), located at 545 W. 10th Ave., Broomfield, CO 80020, just west of Broomfield High School. Ph. 303-466-1719.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 21, 2019