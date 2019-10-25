|
Zeman, Barbara Jan
December 12, 1949 - October 12, 2019
Barbara Jan Zeman (69) of Centennial, CO passed into her next life on October 12, 2019 in the presence of her loving family. She was born December 12, 1949 in Hardtner, KS to Roy H. Dunn and Barbara Card Dunn. Jan was proud of her farming heritage and the strong values it instilled that helped shape her life. She married Mel Zeman in 1970 and had one son. Jan graduated from Adams State College and had a successful career as the business owner of Publication Representatives West. She spent many years representing the advertising needs for the Colorado Vacation Guide and various other in-flight publications.
Her positive, trusting and optimistic attitude was just one of the many traits that allowed her to be an accomplished advertising executive. Grand Jan was an amazing and beloved mother, mentor, aunt, cousin, friend, seamstress, chef, pianist and gardener. She enjoyed hosting dinner parties on her patio and was a wonderful chef. Jan also enjoyed playing golf and cherished the friendships she made on the course. She touched many, brought out the best in all of us and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her four brothers Dr. Bruce Dunn (Heather), Blake Dunn (Pat), Brant Dunn (Becky) and Breck Dunn (Tila), son Jerry Zeman (Jennifer), and two grandsons Avery & Grant who adored her. Grand Jan, we love you to the moon and back.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019