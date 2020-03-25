|
Laskowski, Barbara Jean
June 17, 1949 - March 14, 2020
Former Denver resident Barbara Laskowski, 70, of Kapaau, HI passed away at her home on March 14 after a short illness. She leaves her husband of 44 years, Dennis Boyd, and daughter Tessa Boyd, both of Kapaau, sister Susan Laskowski of Stony Brook NY, and sister Jackie Pepe and mother Ceil Laskowski of Sanford, FL.
Barbara put herself through college working multiple jobs and graduated with a master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from Northeastern University in Boston. She much later achieved certification as a Spiritual Director from the Vincentian Center for Spirituality and Work in Denver. With unbounded entrepreneurial confidence and a $500 credit card advance she founded her first company in the mid-'70s and went on to found Denver-based Centennial Rehabilitation Associates in 1979. She and Dennis partnered in growing that company to a three-state enterprise over 30 plus years.
Barbara's ashes will be spread in the Gulf of Mexico off Sanibel, FL, a special place for her. Though nothing can replace the void in our hearts created by Barbara's passing, we appreciate and are uplifted by the gracious and thoughtful support that has been offered by family and friends. Dennis can be reached at [email protected]
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 25, 2020