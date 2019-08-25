|
Reddington, Barbara Joan
Born 4/12/1932 in Minnesota, to Joseph & Harmaine Lilly. Barbara and her sister Pat were raised in Minneapolis. After graduating Roosevelt High School, Barbara received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. She married Dennis Lobben and began raising their family. When that marriage ended in divorce, Barbara met John Reddington in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They were married in July 1971. The family soon moved to Wiesbaden Germany. Barbara chose to pursue her passion of teaching. She taught elementary and high school students at several schools in Germany, at the same time earning her Master's Degree in School Counseling from Ball State University. After residing in California, Barbara and John returned to teaching at Alconbury, England and taught for over a decade there. Barbara enjoyed singing, playing guitar and Jazzercize as activities when they finally retired. Barbara lost her soulmate and husband of 47 years, John, when he passed peacefully on 12/24/2017. Barbara passed peacefully on 4/12/2019 and is survived by her sons: Denny Lobben, Martin Reddington, Michael Lobben and Tom Lobben. Her daughter Shari Kissee (Jeff); granddaughters: Caitlyn Kissee, Charlotte Lobben, Kaley Sheridan and Regan Monahan; grandsons: Jake Lobben and Mason Smith; great-grandson: Gunner Monahan.
Visitation, Friday, 8/30/2019 at Olinger Highland Mortuary, 10201 Grant Street Thornton, CO from 4-6 PM, Funeral Service on Saturday, 8/31/2019, at the same location at 10:30 AM. Interment will immediately follow the Funeral at Broomfield Commons Cemetery, 12800 Sheridan Blvd for all who wish to attend. There will also be a Celebration of Life honoring Barbara; details and maps will be provided at the funeral. For those who wish to attend the Celebration of Life only, please contact [email protected] for information.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 25, 2019