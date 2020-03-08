|
Wilson, Barbara Joyce (Staats)
12/1/1933 - 2/26/2020
Barbara Joyce (Staats) Wilson passed away February 26, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was born December 1, 1933 in Denver, Colorado to Evelyn B. and Byron H. Staats. Barbara was married to her loving husband, Robert C. Wilson, for 60 years. They had three children; Leslie Birney (Tim), Chris (Cindy) and Susan (Tracey). They also have five grandchildren: Kara, Rob, Blaine, Allie, and Braden. Barbara graduated from South High School in Denver, Colorado. She worked in several medical offices and was a Teacher Assistant in Jefferson County. She was active and involved in her community and loved by many. She sang in the Methodist Church Choir for years and was a member of PEO since 1980. As a family, we want all who knew Barbara to never forget her exquisite blue eyes, earth-ending smile, and beautiful life among us. Rest in peace "Blue Moon" gal. We loved you dearly. At a later date, a private inurnment ceremony will be held for family only.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 8, 2020