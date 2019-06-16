|
In Loving Memory, Barbara Kirchner
June 10, 1923 - June 14, 2019
Barbara Buchanan Kirchner, 96, of Highlands Ranch, CO, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019. Barbara was born on June 10, 1923 to Darst E. and Ruth A. Buchanan in Tulsa, OK. She was the dear wife of Robert M. Kirchner, loving mother to Robin K. Andrisen from Santa Ynez, CA and Bradley B. Kirchner from Johnstown, CO, inspirational grandmother to 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and devoted sister of Joan Landy(deceased) and Betty Casey (deceased).
Barbara was a graduate of Holland Hall in Tulsa, OK, class of 1941. She attended the University of Colorado for 2 years as a music major, and while there she met her husband of 74 years. Barbara and her husband Bob were married during World War II. Barbara spent many volunteer hours for the war effort, while her husband served in the Navy in the South Pacific. She was an avid horsewoman and loved riding and spending time on her family's ranch (Hiwan) in Evergreen, CO. In addition to her interest in horses, she loved golf, skiing, gardening and traveling with her husband to all parts of the world. Her passion was studying the bible and she formed lifelong friendships through her women's bible study groups.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at Greenwood Community Church, 600 E. Belleview, Greenwood Village, CO, 80111, at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Barbara with a donation to either: Greenwood Community Church (address above) or Colorado Christian University Scholarship Fund, 8787 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226.
Published in Denver Post on June 16, 2019