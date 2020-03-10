|
|
Peterson, Barbara L.
08/06/1935 - 03/06/2020
Barbara L. Peterson (Parigi), formerly of Northglenn and Denver, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of March 6, 2020. She was born, August 6, 1935 in Canon City, Colorado. Preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Louis Parigi, husband of 52 years Kerwin (Corky) Peterson, and grandson, Dustin. Barbara is survived by her sister, Florine; sons Steve (Barb Jr), Mike (Maureen) and Ken (Mindy); grandchildren: Dan (Daniela), Amanda, Hannah, Chase, Nick, Steph and Lindsey; honorary grandson Josh Craig; great grandchildren: Matthew, Marcus, Luca, Kenzlee, and Avery; nephews Rick and Steve Peterson; nieces Tammy (Bruce) Alexander, and Kim (Jerry) Peterson. Barbara graduated from West High School in 1953. She worked at various companies in the Denver Metro Area in accounting and payroll, including Mountain Bell, Fleming, Woolco, and Northwest Auto, finally retiring from Grand Auto. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12 from 4-8pm, funeral will be Friday, March 13 at 10am both at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary, Wheat Ridge reception to follow. Interment will follow at Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020