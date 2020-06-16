Barbara Landow
Landow, Barbara

Barbara Landow, Denver. Wife of the late Sol Landow. Mother of Cari (Andy) Friedman and Todd (Roni) Landow. Sister of Shirley Londer, the late Martin Milstein, Arlene Aron, and the late Sherrie (Gary) Porter. Grandmother of Ryan Friedman, Spencer & Chloe Landow. Contributions to the Hebrew Educational Alliance or March of Dimes. A private graveside was held yesterday, please call the funeral home for an audio recording of the service.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
