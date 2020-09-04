1/1
Barbara Mahar
1943 - 2020
Mahar, Barbara
September 24, 1943 - August 29, 2020

A loving and generous spirit, Barbara Mahar died on August 29th from Primary Lateral Sclerosis, a rare neurological disorder. Barbara conceived and previously owned the well-known women's retail store, Barbara & Company. Her unique sense of fashion and style brought her great success and provided the women of Denver with a distinctive shopping experience.

Anyone who spent time with Barbara knew her loving and caring heart and spirit. She was a very spiritual individual who cared deeply about family and friends.

She was fortunate in her life to have some wonderful travel experiences. For her 60th birthday, she set a goal and gave herself the gift of climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro. She summited, and this became a highlight of her many adventures.

Barb is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ken Mahar and Jessica Disney, her sister, Loretta Cacci, her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many long time and very close friends.

What is most wanted at this time is for Barbara's friends and their families to stay safe and healthy. For that reason, there is no formal celebration of life planned. Barbara will be buried in Auburn, California with her mother and father.

If you wish to make a donation, please consider donating in her memory to:

Mile Hi Church in Lakewood, Colorado
Hospice of Metro Denver
An organization of your choice


Published in Denver Post from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Colorado - Central
3020 Federal Blvd.
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 797-6888
