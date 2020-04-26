Bowes, Barbara McCarthy 1926 - 2020 94, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 16, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1926 and grew up in Denver attending East High school and the University of Colorado. She married Harold R. Bowes in 1948 and together they raised three daughters, Carolyn (Carrie) Bowes Bowman, Jan Bowes Martinez and Sarah Bowes Johnson. The joy of her life was her seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She leaves behind her sister, Millie Tyler and was preceded in death by her husband, Hank, in 1999. Memorial donations can be sent to: St. John's Episcopal Church, 1350 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203 or visit https://www.sjcathedral.org
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 26, 2020.