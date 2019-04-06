|
Montera, Barbara
June 13, 1942 - March 15, 2019
Barbara Jo Montera of Denver, CO passed away on March 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with pneumonia. Born in Pueblo, CO, on June 13, 1942, she was the eldest child of Margaret and Loyd Humphrey. Barbara grew up in Pueblo on Logan Street and graduated from Pueblo South High School. Barbara married Cecil Montera after going to junior college and settled in Littleton, CO where they built a home on East Orchard Road. They had three children - Lisa Sigler, Chuck Montera and Suzette Montera-Smith, all whom reside in Denver.
Barbara went back to work, after raising her family, working in banking and financial planning services. Barbara divorced Cecil in 1986 and purchased her home in Washington Park where she lived for 31 years. After retiring, Barbara spent her time doing what she enjoyed most, traveling across the country and Colorado - often by 4-wheel drive, walking her best friend of 16 years, her dog Rusty, reading and spending time with her family.
Barbara is survived by her three children, five grandchildren - Kate Sigler, Abby Smith, Tia Sigler, Luca and Dominic Montera, her brother Robert Humphrey, sisters Brenda Sell and Betsy Humphrey and her dog Rusty. The family is doing a small family memorial at the family cabin in Howard, CO. To honor her memory, her family suggests contributions be made in her name to the Denver Dumb Friends League.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 6, 2019