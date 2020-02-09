|
Nelson, Barbara
July 9, 1926 - February 2, 2020
Barbara (Babby) Sherlock Nelson was born in Wheeling West Virginia, and grew up in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Beaver Country Day School in Boston, and Cornell University.
Because of her love of skiing and the outdoors, Barbara moved to Denver and taught at the Kent School, under the watchful eye of Miss Bogue. On a blind date at the University Club, she met David Nelson. After dating for three weeks, they were engaged, and Barbara's question to David was, "What took you so long?" Four months later, they were married.
After raising children, Barbara started Ski and Sea, a housewares service for the booming resort industry. In 1990, she sold the company to her oldest daughter Jennifer, with whom she had been working since 1977. Ski and Sea just celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Barbara and David were sports enthusiasts and shared their passion for skiing, tennis, paddle tennis, and golf. Their great love was the Denver Broncos. They were always proud of their season ticket priority number - 217. Together they traveled the world and served on mission trips in Poland, Mexico, Africa and the Philippines.
Barbara is survived by 3 daughters: Jennifer Miner, Englewood; Lisa Robertson, Virginia Beach; and Barbara Nelson, Vail. Also 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, David and two of their children, Laura and Sherlock.
She will be missed by all who knew her. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and mentor to many.
A memorial service will be held Saturday February 15, 2:00pm - 4:00pm, at Holly Creek Senior Living, 5500 East Peakview Ave., Centennial, CO. A reception will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Blessing, Aid the Persecuted Church - Syrian Refugee Children
www.ob.org/give/aid-the-persecuted-gc/
Operation Blessing
Aid the Persecuted Church
977 Centerville Turnpike,
Virginia Beach, VA 23463
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 9, 2020