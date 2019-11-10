Denver Post Obituaries
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
1943 - 2019
Barbara Newman Obituary
Newman, Barbara
May 24, 1943 - Novmeber 2, 2019

Barbara Newman, 76, of Denver, CO peacefully passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in the loving arms of her husband Ray. Barbara was born in Hobbs, NM to Paul Ambrose Stout and Dora Ione Awtry Stout on May 24, 1943. She is survived by her husband and her sister Becky Stout Higgins of Garland, Texas. A private interment will be held at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Hobbs, NM. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held on Nov. 16, 2019, 11am, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO. Memorial contributions may be made to World Vision International, Dumb Friends League, or The . Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019
