Okner, Barbara
Barbara Vicksman Okner, Arizona and formerly of Denver. Mother of Amy (Ari) Schur, the late Randi, and the late Adrian Okner. Sister of Beth (the late Joe) Tittman, the late Pauline (the late Harold "Pip") Kay, and the late Arnold (the late Edith) Vicksman. Grandmother of Madison. Beloved friend of the late Jerold Berger. Graveside, Friday, 10:00am, Emanuel Cemetery. Contributions to Minkoff Center for Jewish Genetics or Camp Daisy & Harry Stein.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020