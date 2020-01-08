Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Emanuel Cemetery
Barbara Okner Obituary
Okner, Barbara

Barbara Vicksman Okner, Arizona and formerly of Denver. Mother of Amy (Ari) Schur, the late Randi, and the late Adrian Okner. Sister of Beth (the late Joe) Tittman, the late Pauline (the late Harold "Pip") Kay, and the late Arnold (the late Edith) Vicksman. Grandmother of Madison. Beloved friend of the late Jerold Berger. Graveside, Friday, 10:00am, Emanuel Cemetery. Contributions to Minkoff Center for Jewish Genetics or Camp Daisy & Harry Stein.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
