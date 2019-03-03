|
|
Peterson, Barbara
July 4, 1934 - February 21, 2019
Barbara was born in Morris, MN, grew up in Minnesota and died in Denver, CO. She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Timothy Ondahl, niece Judy Casper Lincoln City OR, brother Jerry Peterson Baltimore MD, sister-in-law Mary Rabenberg Mobridge SD, niece Rachel Rust Minneapolis MN, nephews Rob and Tim Rabenberg Bismarck ND, grandchildren Lindsey and Chase Dornbusch, dedicated friends and caretakers Keri and Brian Dornbusch Denver and Granby CO, life long friends JoAnn Vincelli Longmont CO, Mary Donovan and Jeanne Orrben Denver CO. Barbara also leaves many friends and family in Minnesota, Granby CO, Oregon and across the country. Funeral Mass followed by reception is at St. Dominic Parish Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 10:00 am. Inurnment is to take place in Montevideo MN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to:
•Make checks to "Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, Mission Account 1156 of Fr. John Eybel" and send to 3055 Upham Ct, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
•Dumb Friends League
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019