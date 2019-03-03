Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Peterson


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Peterson Obituary
Peterson, Barbara
July 4, 1934 - February 21, 2019

Barbara was born in Morris, MN, grew up in Minnesota and died in Denver, CO. She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Timothy Ondahl, niece Judy Casper Lincoln City OR, brother Jerry Peterson Baltimore MD, sister-in-law Mary Rabenberg Mobridge SD, niece Rachel Rust Minneapolis MN, nephews Rob and Tim Rabenberg Bismarck ND, grandchildren Lindsey and Chase Dornbusch, dedicated friends and caretakers Keri and Brian Dornbusch Denver and Granby CO, life long friends JoAnn Vincelli Longmont CO, Mary Donovan and Jeanne Orrben Denver CO. Barbara also leaves many friends and family in Minnesota, Granby CO, Oregon and across the country. Funeral Mass followed by reception is at St. Dominic Parish Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 10:00 am. Inurnment is to take place in Montevideo MN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to:
•Make checks to "Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, Mission Account 1156 of Fr. John Eybel" and send to 3055 Upham Ct, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
•Dumb Friends League
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.