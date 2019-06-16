Denver Post Obituaries
|
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
7595 N. Federal Blvd.
Westminster, CO
Barbara Schenfeld


Barbara Schenfeld Obituary
Schenfeld, Barbara
1/8/1935 - 6/12/2019

Barbara is survived by her husband, Leo; sister, Carol (Clyde) Sexton; children, Paula (Russell) Allison, Pamela Schenfeld, Richard Schenfeld, Patrice Guthrie, Robert (Maxine) Schenfeld & Anthony Schenfeld; grandchildren, Nicholas Guthrie, Megan Schenfeld & Michael Schenfeld; and 2 great grandchildren. Rosary will be Thurs., 6/20, 6pm at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada. Funeral Mass will be Fri., 6/21, 9:30am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 7595 N. Federal Blvd., Westminster. Visit www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on June 16, 2019
