Schenfeld, Barbara
1/8/1935 - 6/12/2019
Barbara is survived by her husband, Leo; sister, Carol (Clyde) Sexton; children, Paula (Russell) Allison, Pamela Schenfeld, Richard Schenfeld, Patrice Guthrie, Robert (Maxine) Schenfeld & Anthony Schenfeld; grandchildren, Nicholas Guthrie, Megan Schenfeld & Michael Schenfeld; and 2 great grandchildren. Rosary will be Thurs., 6/20, 6pm at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada. Funeral Mass will be Fri., 6/21, 9:30am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 7595 N. Federal Blvd., Westminster. Visit www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on June 16, 2019