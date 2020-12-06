1/1
Barbara Simons
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Simons, Barbara
Elaine
Oct. 13, 1935 - Nov. 27, 2020

Barbara Elaine Simons was born Barbara Elaine Buettell on October 13, 1935 in Chicago, the daughter of Samuel Buettell and Silvia Uhlmann Buettell. She died on the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nobember 27, 2020 at Denver Hospice Inpatient Service in Lowry, Colorado. She leaves a lifetime of grace, generosity, and indelible memories for her husband Richard; her children Lisa, Michael, and Kimberly; her grandchildren Hunter and Sydney; her half brother Robert Buettell; and her countless friends and piano students in South Bend, Indiana, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Colorado. She will be missed beyond words.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
3037714636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved