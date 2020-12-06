Simons, BarbaraElaineOct. 13, 1935 - Nov. 27, 2020Barbara Elaine Simons was born Barbara Elaine Buettell on October 13, 1935 in Chicago, the daughter of Samuel Buettell and Silvia Uhlmann Buettell. She died on the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nobember 27, 2020 at Denver Hospice Inpatient Service in Lowry, Colorado. She leaves a lifetime of grace, generosity, and indelible memories for her husband Richard; her children Lisa, Michael, and Kimberly; her grandchildren Hunter and Sydney; her half brother Robert Buettell; and her countless friends and piano students in South Bend, Indiana, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Colorado. She will be missed beyond words.