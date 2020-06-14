Barbara Stephens
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephens, Barbara
10/06/1937 - 5/27/2020


Barbara Jean Stephens passed away of natural causes May 27, 2020 following a long decline. Born to Charles and Bertha Schaul, at home in Golden, CO, Barbara was a lifelong resident of Jefferson County She had retired from her business of providing loving in-home childcare for more than 20 years and has many "adopted" grandchildren throughout the area..
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbalee Elgin; her granddaughter, Rebecca Carpenter; her parents; and her half-sister, Maxine Webb. She is survived by her two sons; Mark of Lakewood and Charles of San Diego; two grandchildren, Josh and Jennifer; and five great-grandchildren along with many loving relatives and friends. Services will be held at a later date: to be notified, please provide your information in the condolence section or go to www.aspenmortuaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved