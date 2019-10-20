|
Bitzer, Barbaralynn
May 20, 1945 - October 14, 2019
Barbaralynn Bitzer, 74, of Elizabeth passed away Oct. 14, 2019. Barbaralynn began her career in Cincinnati, OH and locally taught at Mark Twain Elementary, Littleton and Eagle Ridge Elementary in Douglas County.
She became an administrator at Rock Ridge Elementary in Castle Rock, CO where she retired. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Flickinger; sister, Sandy Love; step-daughter, Michelle (John) Zimmer and three grandchildren, Sidni, Benjamin and Riley Zimmer. Visitation Monday 5-7 p.m. at Horan & McConaty's Family Chapel, 5303 E. County Line Rd., Centennial. The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. also at Horan & McConaty's Family Chapel, Centennial. Interment will take place in Fort Logan National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , .
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2019