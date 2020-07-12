Sanger, Bari

July 22, 1954 - March 18, 2020



Bari Lee Sanger was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on July 22, 1954. Bari was a bright happy baby and was loved by his mother and father Mildred and Edwin Sanger and his older brother Jordon Sanger. Bari later had two younger brothers who also loved him, Jerry Sanger and Cary Sanger.



Bari had a horrendous bout with the Red Measles when he was two years old which caused permanent deafness. Before there was closed captioning on television, and before there were Telephone Devices for the Deaf ("TDD"), Bari's parents and brothers did all they could to help Bari understand what was going on in the world around him.



Bari understood better than most how difficult a world without equal access to communication could be. Bari used his two higher education degrees to guide federal funds to states to implement the federal Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA").



Bari was a federal investigator and a Policy Analyst for the federal Health Care Financing Administration (now CMS) for a six state area. Bari's area of responsibility was conducting federal investigations and issuing federal Rulings for the Medicaid program.



Bari also assisted in writing the federal rules and regulations regarding deaf/hard of hearing under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act for the federal Office of Civil Rights. These regulations are now implemented under the ADA for the deaf in medical situations. Bari was also instrumental in the establishment and implementation of the Colorado Relay system/ TDD.



Bari went to a better place in heaven on March 18, 2020 and a memorial will be placed in the Fairmount Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. Bari will be immensely missed by all his family.





