Beatrice J. Celler, world traveler, speaker of seven languages, matriarch of her family, international economic development consultant, proud Berkeley liberal and longtime Bruce Springsteen fan, passed away at home in Denver on Sept. 4, 2019.
After graduating from the University of California at Berkeley in 1961, she began traveling the world with her best friend, Peggy. She earned a Master's of International Public Administration from the University of Denver in 1982, where she later became adjunct faculty teaching courses in her field, and completed additional studies at the Thunderbird School, Harvard University and Middlebury College's language immersion program.
In 1973, Bea and her family relocated to Colorado, where she set up and became deputy director of Colorado's first International Trade Office, which grew from a 2-person operation to a 12-person organization with 4 permanent overseas offices. In 1997, she launched her economic development consulting firm Konnect World in Washington, D.C., which worked largely in countries recovering from recent conflict all over the world for organizations such as CIPE, UNDP, USAID and its U.K. equivalent DFID, with the belief that her role was to help win the peace for those countries where she was stationed.
Bea was preceded in death in February 2019 by her beloved husband of 50 years, J. Cornell "Jack" Celler, a World War II veteran, and will be laid to rest beside him in Northport, New York, where her monument will bear her personal and professional motto "No Guts, No Glory." She is survived by son Brian and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Tammy; daughter Leslie and son-in-law Roger; dearest cousins Joe and Rosalie; grandchildren Jennifer, Caroline, Christina, Lyle, Jesse, Tara and Leah; and their many children.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019