Gudmundson, Beatrice
June 16, 1932 - January 23, 2019
Beatrice Irene (née Ihme) Gudmundson was born in Menahga, MN, the second of nine children. She attended Gustavus Adolphus College, moved to Minneapolis, and in 1956 married Theodore Gudmundson. The couple moved to San Diego, CA, where their daughters Lori and Cheryl were born. In 1960 they moved to Denver, CO, where they bought and managed apartment buildings. Ted died in 2001 and Bea moved to Springfield, MO, in 2014 to live closer to family while coping with Parkinson's. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy. See details at Holden Cremation and Funeral Service in Missouri. (Submitted one year later.)
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 5, 2020