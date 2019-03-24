|
Malin, Beatrice
Beatrice Malin, Arvada. Wife of the late Solomon Malin. Mother of Linda Reuler, Lawrence (Bonnie) Malin, the late Elliot Malin, and the late Michael E. (Kathie) Malin. Grandmother of Melissa Reuler, Bert (Meaghan) Reuler, Jason (Kiel Butterfield) Malin, William Malin, Brett (Jaci Mudd) Malin, Matthew (Brett) Malin, and the late Jennifer Malin. Great-grandmother of Brianna, Mariah, Joseph, Elsie Lyn, Amya, and Junior. Service, Monday, 2:00pm, Feldman Mortuary Chapel. Private interment at Ft. Logan Natl. Cemetery. Contributions to the .
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2019