Marquez, Beatrice "Bea"
Beatrice "Bea" Marquez went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Chama, Colorado on November 14, 1941 to Anastacio and Lucy (Vialpando) Valdez. She is preceded in death by her parents listed above; her husband Max Marquez Jr.; and sons Mark and Marty Marquez. She is survived her son Max Marquez III; grandchildren Chanelle (Norman) Roderick, Max (Danielle) Marquez IV, Mark (Mya) Marquez, Fabian Segura, Chloe Marquez, and Destiny Guerra; and 8 great grandchildren: Eunicque, Cierra, Isaac, Jacob, Max V, Isabel, Sylvia and Penelope. Bea loved casinos, spending time with family, going to church, and all Denver Sports teams. Her family described her as very caring, and strong. She weathered many storms with her health and deaths of her husband and sons. Her faith in God sustained her. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink the day
of her service.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020