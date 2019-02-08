Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
Belva Baxter


Belva Baxter Obituary
Loving aunt, Belva Jean Baxter, a long-time resident of Seattle before moving to Colorado, died Sunday. Feb. 3rd. peacefully in her sleep. Born in 1928 in Mercer County, Missouri, Belva received a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Washington. She worked for the State of Washington in Social and Health Services. Belva enjoyed traveling, reading and church. She is survived by her two nephews, Jeff and Gary Baxter. A celebration of a life well lived will be held at the Brookdale Meridian Englewood 3345 South Corona Street, Englewood Colorado on Feb 20th at 10AM. Memorial donations be made to the University of Washington, School of Social Work or the Nature Conservatory.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 8, 2019
