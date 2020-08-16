1/
Bernadette Zawatzki
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zawatzki, Bernadette
"Bernie"
09/11/1926 - 08/08/2020

Bernadette Zawatzki "Bernie", 93, passed away 8/8/2020. Preceded in death by sons Tom (2017) and Kevin (2017), grandson Andy (2012). Survived by children Theresa C. & Mark. With the help of hospice, her daughter, and granddaughter Shelly, Bernie was able to remain at her own home until her passing.
Funeral Mass 8/21/20 at 10:00 AM. Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity, or the church.
Limited seating, reserved for family and friends of Bernie.
Wear bright colors.
Interment to follow service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved