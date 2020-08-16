Zawatzki, Bernadette
"Bernie"
09/11/1926 - 08/08/2020
Bernadette Zawatzki "Bernie", 93, passed away 8/8/2020. Preceded in death by sons Tom (2017) and Kevin (2017), grandson Andy (2012). Survived by children Theresa C. & Mark. With the help of hospice, her daughter, and granddaughter Shelly, Bernie was able to remain at her own home until her passing.
Funeral Mass 8/21/20 at 10:00 AM. Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity
, or the church.
Limited seating, reserved for family and friends of Bernie.
Wear bright colors.
Interment to follow service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.