|
|
Langmack, Bernadine Marie
Bernadine Langmack, 90, peacefully passed away in her home on May 25, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1928 in Bancroft, Nebraska, resided in Northglenn, Colorado. Survived by her loving husband William (Bill) Langmack for 66 years, along with their three daughters: Barbara Rouse, Colleen Collins and Beverly Langmack. Grandma will be greatly missed by her five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Her family will lay her to rest privately, per her wishes. Bernadine will be in our hearts forever.
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019