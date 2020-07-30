1/
Dr. Bernard E. Engel
1938 - 2020
Engel, Dr. Bernard E.
1938 - 2020

Dr. Bernard E. Engel "Ted", who was born June 14, 1938 in England, passed away Wednesday, July 22. He was a loving husband to Margaret; father to Randy, Jackie, Leslie, Whitney, and Devan; and grandfather to Megan, Sarah, and Mallory.
A graduate of Denver East High School, the University of Colorado, Boulder, the University of Colorado Medical School, and the University of Southern California. He was very proud to have practiced medicine for over 50 years.
Favorite hobbies included piloting his airplane, skiing, photography, British car collecting, and spending time with his family. He will be missed.




Published in Denver Post on Jul. 30, 2020.
