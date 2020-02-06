|
Miller, Bernard James "Bernie"
Bernard James Miller "Bernie" was born in Denver, Colorado on February 6, 1924 and passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. He was the only child of Benjamin and Margaret Miller. He thought the world of his parents.
Bernie was a kind and loving person who loved life, his family, the Broncos and Tony Bennett. He would always comment on how growing up when he did in Denver was the best time ever - it was during the Great Depression, but he felt that people and families really pulled together at that time. He played baseball, football and was active in boxing. His years at South High School were filled with fun and friends and he would recall one of the best times of his life. While at a baseball game, the attack on Pearl Harbor was announced and he joined the Marine Corps after graduation from South High School in 1942. As a member of the 2nd Marine Division Bernie participated in the battles of Tarawa and Saipan where he he received a a unit citation and purple heart. Upon his return to Denver, Bernie worked at the Air Force Accounting and Finance Center as well as with his father raising greyhounds. At the Finance Center he met Billie Matthews and they were married in March of 1957. A year later, they had their only child Ann.
Bernie and Billie went to work together at the Finance Center, had lunch together and had many fun times attending every Bronco game without fail. They attended one Super Bowl which was a big highlight after being such loyal fans for so many years.
Bernie and Billie both retired from the Finance Center and had many good years together until Billie passed away in October of 2000.
Bernie was both gregarious and a great conversationalist especially about sports and his beloved Broncos and Rockies.
Ann is so greatful to have had Bernie as her father.
Bernie is survived by Ann Heinz,daughter; Steve Heinz, son in-law; Eric Heinz, grandson, Emily Heinz, granddaughter, Lynn Buhrmeister, niece and Mara Buhrmeister, grandniece.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 6, 2020