Gottlieb, Bernard L.
Bernard L. Gottlieb, 92, of Denver and Vail, CO formerly of Rye, New York. Husband of Emily Gottlieb. Father of Eva Gottlieb, Rose (David) Gottlieb Seserman and Irene (Geoff) Gottlieb-Old. Grandfather of Rachel (Zach) Seserman-Pitzik, Leon Seserman, Jacob and Jonah Duvall, Jane Wolfson Schraeter and John Wolfson. Service, Wednesday, 1:30pm, Feldman Mortuary Chapel. Interment Emanuel Cemetery. Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, www.annefrank.com
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 11, 2019