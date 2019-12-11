Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
Bernard L. Gottlieb

Bernard L. Gottlieb Obituary
Gottlieb, Bernard L.

Bernard L. Gottlieb, 92, of Denver and Vail, CO formerly of Rye, New York. Husband of Emily Gottlieb. Father of Eva Gottlieb, Rose (David) Gottlieb Seserman and Irene (Geoff) Gottlieb-Old. Grandfather of Rachel (Zach) Seserman-Pitzik, Leon Seserman, Jacob and Jonah Duvall, Jane Wolfson Schraeter and John Wolfson. Service, Wednesday, 1:30pm, Feldman Mortuary Chapel. Interment Emanuel Cemetery. Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, www.annefrank.com
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 11, 2019
