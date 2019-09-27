Denver Post Obituaries
|
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Bernard M. McGowan Obituary
McGowan, Bernard M.

Bernard M. McGowan, 97, of Denver, CO, died September 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Eleanor; his children Michelle, Maureen, Michael (Molly); his grandchildren Tait, Meghan, Nicholas; his niece Char and nephew Robert. Funeral Service, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at Horan & McConaty Family Mortuary, 3201 S. Parker Rd. To leave a condolence, please visit horancares.com. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Adams Camp, 6767 S. Spruce St. #102, Centennial, CO 80112.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
