Born in Denver Co, to Adam Domenico and Mamie Rossi, passed May 9, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Frank Gaccetta, sister Eleanor Berns, & brother Steve Domenico. Survived by her children, Debbie Cooper (Sam), Nancy McDaniel (Larry), loving grandchildren, Niki Cooper, Franki Craver, Sam Mankin, Jeremy McDaniel and Roshaun Hogan, Her adored 12 great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations will be named at that time. For full obituary, updated service information & online guestbook visit Horancares.com




