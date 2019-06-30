|
|
Vetter, Bernice A. "Bea"
Bernice "Bea" A. Vetter went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 13, 1937 in Walsenburg, Colorado, to Porfirio and Andrellita (Armijo) Trujillo. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Mike Trujillo, Mary Archuleta, Bob Trujillo, Frances Duran, and Lu Rodriguez. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Ron Vetter; children Diana Ornelas, Denise Moreno, and Kristy (George) Young; siblings Sally Trujillo, Lloyd Trujillo, Rose Anaya, and Vi Ortega; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. Bea loved reading, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She always made it a point to call and send a card for birthdays and other occasions. Her family described her as very loving, kind hearted, compassionate, caring, giving and friendly. She has always been the matriarch of our family and now she is our angel. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation/Viewing July 1, 2019 1:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service 2:00 PM at Romero Family Funeral Home, 4750 Tejon St. Denver, Colorado 80211
Published in Denver Post on June 30, 2019