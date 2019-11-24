|
|
Reitsema, Bernicejean
SEP 11, 1921 - NOV 20, 2019
"Bur" passed peacefully into the arms of her heavenly father on November 20. She was the loving wife of Robert (deceased); mother of David (Pam), Harold (Mary Jo), Larry (Debbie) and Jim (Jan); Nana to 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Olinger Chapel Hill on Wednesday, November 27, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Christian Living Communities Staff Fund.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 24, 2019